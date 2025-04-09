MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $197.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of MTZ opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MasTec by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

