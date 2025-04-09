Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Purchases 105,900 Shares of Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 105,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,132,068. This trade represents a 4.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

