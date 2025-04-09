Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.48% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 348,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 222,689 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 28,416.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 27.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $210.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 618,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,770.60. This trade represents a 0.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,339.60. The trade was a 14.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

