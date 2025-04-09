Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 42,121 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.26% of PubMatic worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 222.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 519,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 269,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 239.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 122.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 239,406 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $377.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.24 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUBM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $41,392.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,313.31. This represents a 19.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $60,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,740.84. The trade was a 15.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,124. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

