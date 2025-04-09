Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 60.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,111,000 after buying an additional 652,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,672,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,115,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $34,846,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $203.08 and a one year high of $321.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.21.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.