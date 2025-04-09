Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $13.83

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.
RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Shares of RKT stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 2.35.
Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is currently 801.25%.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Companies
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.