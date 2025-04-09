Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $13.83

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 122,534 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

