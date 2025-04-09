Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHFree Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Option Care Health worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 214,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Option Care Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

