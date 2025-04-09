Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Option Care Health worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 214,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Option Care Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

