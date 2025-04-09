Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,233 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Hancock Whitney worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $54,605,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 149.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,539,000 after buying an additional 181,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $9,517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

