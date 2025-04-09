Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Twilio worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 409.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 176.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $759,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $567,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Twilio Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

