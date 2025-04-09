Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Nasdaq stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 943,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 7,367.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,205 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 638,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

