CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight Rating

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $301.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.80.

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $255.03 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,980. This represents a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,211.62. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CME Group by 287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 186,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 138,412 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

