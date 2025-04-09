Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.33.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $309.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.