Prudential PLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $4,610,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Generac Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

