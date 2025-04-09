Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 6,210 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

