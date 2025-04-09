Prudential PLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 54,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.74 and a 200-day moving average of $194.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.38.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

