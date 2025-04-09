Prudential PLC Sells 11,438 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

