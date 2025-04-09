Prudential PLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.31.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NTRS stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

