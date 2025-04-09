3,248 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.54.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $40,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,443.84. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $118,597.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,080,373.12. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $1,925,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

