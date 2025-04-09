Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.17 Million in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Core & Main by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,907 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,580,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Shares of CNM opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This represents a 91.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 60,452 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,057,057.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,101.86. This trade represents a 77.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,977. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

