SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

SLM Trading Down 0.4 %

SLM stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SLM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

