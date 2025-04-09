Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,209,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,629,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

