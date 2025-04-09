Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 575 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
NYSE WBS opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS
Insider Activity at Webster Financial
In related news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Webster Financial Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
