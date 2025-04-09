Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239,828 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.29% of Ferroglobe worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GSM shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 1.0 %

Ferroglobe stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $582.44 million, a P/E ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

