Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

