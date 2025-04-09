Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $26,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.