Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,173 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.95% of Marcus & Millichap worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.17. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently -156.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $31,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,793.72. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

