Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.44% of Primoris Services worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $90.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

