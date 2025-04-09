Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MO opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $60.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

