Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amplitude by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Amplitude Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

