Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niu Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.
