Wellington Management Group LLP Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.34% of Comstock Resources worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 140.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

