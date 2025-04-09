Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

