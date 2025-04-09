Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $319.29 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $23.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 131,505 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

