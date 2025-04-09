Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.70% of Omnicell worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OMCL opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

