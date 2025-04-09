Wellington Management Group LLP Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Ingredion worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.51 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

