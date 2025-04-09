Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 317,967 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 317,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.32% of Sonoco Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 312.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 56.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 29.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.06%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

