Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.57% of Tidewater worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Down 7.5 %

TDW opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $111.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

TDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

