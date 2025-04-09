Realty Invest Transcontinental Buys 1,500 Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,404,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,991,659.76. This trade represents a 0.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,700 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00.
- On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00.
- On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 480 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $8,390.40.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:IOR opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.15.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.
