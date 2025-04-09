Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 3343910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bio-Techne by 86.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 7.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

