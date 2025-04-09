Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,481,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.19% of Savara worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth $8,151,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Savara by 1,948.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 238.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 642,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Savara by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 560,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. Savara Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

