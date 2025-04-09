Cary A. Moomjian Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$18,815.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Cary A. Moomjian Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.23 per share, with a total value of C$22,320.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Cary A. Moomjian Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,694.00.

TSE:ESI opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.76 and a 12-month high of C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$330.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

