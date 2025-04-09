Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 759164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Upbound Group Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, CFO Fahmi Karam purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Upbound Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

