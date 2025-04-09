Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 4887741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 281,552 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 685,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 413,423 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

