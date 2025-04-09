Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,233,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,311,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Alphamin Resources Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$538.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

