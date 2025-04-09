Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.
Great Thunder Gold Trading Up 5.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
