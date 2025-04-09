Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

