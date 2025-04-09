Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $17.26 Million Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 677,687 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,261,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.14% of Rocket Lab USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $921,901,000 after acquiring an additional 668,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 898,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,024 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,552,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $21,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $809,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,419,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

RKLB stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

