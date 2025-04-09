Wellington Management Group LLP Has $17.68 Million Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.14% of Infinera worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 33.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Infinera by 332.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 269,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

