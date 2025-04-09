TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TowneBank by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 50,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,843,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TowneBank stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TOWN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

