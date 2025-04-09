O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.